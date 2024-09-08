Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Second After Patton Samuels’ Bogey-Free 66 at True Blue Golf Club

Pawleys Island, SC – Led by a six-under 66 from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot six-under 282 and is in second place after 18 holes at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, Sunday, at True Blue Golf Club.

The Governors are five shots behind first-place Arkansas State and have a two-stroke lead on third-place Wright State. Richmond is in fourth place with a score of two-under 286 while Stetson and Presbyterian round out the top five after shooting even-par 288.

Samuels, who is making his Austin Peay State University debut after transferring from Ole Miss, carded six birdies in a bogey-free opening round. Samuels is tied with Wright State’s Brock Rumpke for the individual tournament lead.

Senior Reece Britt and freshman Grady Cox are tied for 15th after each shot one-under 71 in the opening round. Britt carded five birdies, and Cox totaled four birdies in his collegiate debut at the par-72, 6,971-yard track,

Seth Smith is tied for 36th after carding the final counting score for the Governors with a two-over 74. Rounding out the lineup, Caleb Brummitt shot an 80 and is tied for 72nd after his first career round in the APSU Govs’ lineup.

Finally, Michael Long, who is playing as an individual, shot an 81 and is tied for 74th after one round.

The second round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge tees off on Monday at 6:30am CT, Monday with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Arkansas State and Wright Upstate for the second round and begins teeing off at 8:09am CT on hole No. 1. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

