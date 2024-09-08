Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting Inflation in Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have continued to downplay the devastating impact of the record-high inflation they created, while hardworking Americans feel the impacts each and every day whether it’s at the gas pump or the grocery store.
What Tennesseans want to see is action to get inflation under control. During my 95 County Tour, I spoke with a small business owner in East Tennessee about how rising costs have made it harder to afford materials and keep costs low for customers. Learn more here.
Weekly Rundown
Meta has reportedly shadow-banned and de-platformed several members of USA Shooting who represent our nation on the world stage, including four-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock and Paralympian McKenna Geer, in blatant instances of bias against the Second Amendment and freedom of expression.
The West Point Rifle Team has experienced similar censorship. Big Tech must be held accountable for this unacceptable bias and pattern of censorship.
This week, I sent a letter confronting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over reports that the platform is unfairly censoring shooting sports content and athletes.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- Join me in congratulating Blake Leeper from Kingsport, Tennessee, for competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games as a member of the Track and Field team.
- It is an honor to represent Tennessee as the state reaches new heights in growth and development. Learn more about my 95 County Tour here.
- According to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General, ICE lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who failed to appear for their immigration court hearings between Fiscal Year 2019 and 2023. I sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and ICE Acting Director Patrick Lechleitner demanding answers about this unconscionable failure. Read more here.
- The NBA is playing ball with corrupt regimes in Rwanda and Communist China that both have a long history of human rights abuses, and I am demanding answers. Read more here.
- Border Czar Kamala Harris has failed to secure the border, and I’ve introduced a resolution condemning her actions that have put our national security at risk. Read more here.