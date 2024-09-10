APSU Women’s Golf sits in Fourth at Powercat Invitational

Manhattan, KS – Led by an even-par 144 from Erica Scutt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is in fourth place with a score of 602 after 36 holes at Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational, Monday, at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University is three shots behind third-place Jacksonville State and 11 shots behind second-place North Texas. The Governors also have a six-stroke lead over fifth-place Wichita State. Host Kansas State leads the tournament with a two-round score of 581.

Scutt opened the tournament with a two-under 70 in the first round and carded a two-over 74 in the second round to finish the day in third place. Maggie Glass carded a one-over 73 in the first round and a three-over 75 in the second round to finish the day tied for eighth with a score of four-over 148.

Jillian Breedlove shot five-over 77 in both rounds and is tied for 30th with a score of 154 after two rounds. Making her debut in the lineup for the APSU Govs, Abby Hirtzel posted a pair of counting scores with a four-over 76 and an eight-over 80; she finished the day tied for 37th with an aggregate score of 156.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Kaley Campbell shot an 85 and 83 to finish the day tied for 73rd with a score of 168.

The final round of the Powercat Invitational tees off at Tuesday at 8:00am at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

