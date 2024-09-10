Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell Set to Retire, Leaves Behind Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police (CPD) Chief David Crockarell has announced his retirement from the City’s top law enforcement post, effective February 28th, 2025.

Chief Crockarell has served with distinction in law enforcement, and compiled a long list of leadership achievements over his lengthy career.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts congratulates Chief Crockarell on his retirement, adding his record of exemplary service will be a challenge to replicate when choosing a successor.

“With nearly 30 years in law enforcement as a member of the Clarksville Police Department, I am proud to announce my retirement,” Chief Crockarell said.

“I have been honored to serve this community, and the men and women of this agency, in several capacities, for nearly three decades – well over half of my life.

“I have had the privilege of being the Chief of Police of this large agency for several years, and I would like to thank Mayor Pitts, the City Council, and the members of this agency for placing their trust in me and my team as we continued to lead the best police department in Tennessee through some tough times, while also taking our agency to the next level,” Chief Crockarell said.

CPD’s list of achievements under Chief Crockarell’s leadership grew lengthy. “I am so proud of my Command Staff and their ability to lead from the front,” he said.

Mayor Pitts said Chief Crockarell has shown great leadership and innovation in guiding CPD through its mission of protecting the citizens of Clarksville, and will be missed as Chief of Police.

“The formula for an exceptional City Police Chief includes equal parts humility, passion to protect and serve, integrity, and strength of character. The sum of those parts and qualities would give you Chief David Crockarell,” Mayor Pitts said. “In 2020, when we were searching for a new Chief, the only name that came up during our countless conversations was David Crockarell.

“He has devoted his entire law enforcement career to ensuring the highest standards of police work are met, and the highest quality of people are hired and promoted within the department. Our growing City owes a huge debt of gratitude to Chief David Crockarell, for his selfless service, and to his wife, Lori, for her support of his outstanding service to our City,” Mayor Pitts said.

“We pray for this new season to be one of fulfillment and health. Chief Crockarell’s boots will be hard to fill,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chief Crockarell said he plans to spend more time with family, go fishing more and enjoy other hobbies, and continue working in some capacity. “I look forward to seeing what God has in store for me and my wife, Lori. I especially would like to thank Lori for supporting my career and all that is required in doing so, for 25 years,” he said.

“I will still continue to work in some capacity, and I know I have a lot to offer. The right door will open and I am excited to see what the future holds,” Chief Crockarell said.

He added that CPD will remain in great hands going forward. “I look forward to seeing what the current leadership accomplishes in the future. They are ready.

“Lastly, I am proud to be a police officer, and always will be,” Chief Crockarell said.