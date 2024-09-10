APSU Football’s Jaden Lyles earns UAC Defensive Player of the Week Award after 13-Tackle Performance

Clarksville, TN – After recording a career-high 13 tackles, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football defensive back Jaden Lyles was named the United Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Lyles, who picks up his first-ever conference defensive player of the week award, is the first Governor to earn a weekly honor from the UAC this season. Lyles previously was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week (11/7/22) after blocking a punt against North Alabama.

A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Lyles led the APSU Govs’ defense with 13 tackles against Southern Illinois in Week 2. He also recorded a pass breakup against the Salukis.

Lyles 13 tackles are tied for the second-best single-game total in the UAC this season and are the most by a Governor since Xavier Smith totaled 13 tackles against Chattanooga (11/25/23) in the First Round of the FCS Playoffs.

The junior defensive back is the first Austin Peay State University player to be named the UAC Defensive Player of the Week since Tyler Long in Week 11 of the 2023 season. APSU earned two UAC Defensive Player of the Week honors during the 2023 season.

Lyles and the Governors are back in action when they kick off UAC Play on Saturday at 6:00pm against No. 7 Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

