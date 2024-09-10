75.4 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Begins 2024 Fall Season at Oakland City Hidden Dual

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Kicks Off 2024 Fall Season, Prepares for Biran Coons Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team kicks off its 2024 fall season, Wednesday, at the Oakland City Hidden Dual in Oakland, Indiana. 

Austin Peay State University returns all last year’s roster but adds freshmen Riichi Nagatake and Lucas Ranciaro

Giovanni Becchis, Sota Minami, and Tom Bolton all return after leading the APSU Govs with nine individual wins, while Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada both tallied eight wins. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Next, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts the Biran Coons Fall Tournament, October 4th-5th, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

 
