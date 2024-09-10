Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Kicks Off Season with Fourth-Place Finish

Manhattan, KS – Erica Scutt and Maggie Glass posted top-five finishes to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team to a fourth-place finish with a score of 904 at Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational, Tuesday, at Colbert Hills Golf Course.

The APSU Govs finished four shots behind third-place Jacksonville State and 24 shots behind second-place North Texas in the season-opening event. Austin Peay State University also beat fifth-place Bowling Green by eight strokes and was 14 strokes better than sixth-place Southern Miss.

Host Kansas State won the Powercat Invitational with a score of four-under 860, and the Wildcats’ Carla Bernat was the individual medalist with a score of eight-under 208.

Erica Scutt shot a three-over 75 in the final round to finish tied for third place with a score of three-over 219. Maggie Glass fired an even-par 72 in the third round to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and finish in fifth place with a score of four-over 220.

Jillian Breedlove shot two-over 74 in the third round to pick up six spots on the field and finish in 24th with an aggregate score of 228. Abby Hirtzel, who debuted in the lineup for Austin Peay State University, posted her third-straight counting score with an 81 in the final round to finish in 48th with a three-round score of 237. Finally, Kaley Campbell shot an 82 in the third round to finish in 73rd with a score of 250.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it competes at Murray State’s The Velvet, September 16th-17th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

