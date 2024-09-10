Clarksville Police Respond to Crash on Memorial Drive; Road Closed, Driver Airlifted

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, September 11th, at approximately 2:22 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle hitting a telephone pole at 2527 Memorial Drive (Memorial Extension).

Two individuals occupied the vehicle, and the driver is being flown to Nashville by Life Flight helicopter. EMS is treating the passenger, and their status is currently unavailable.

Memorial Extension is completely shut down between Rushton Lane and Abby Lane. Members of CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are en route to process the scene, and it is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.