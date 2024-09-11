73.6 F
Clarksville Police reports Several Vehicles Involved in Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a multi-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 1:08pm at 2160 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Advanced Auto).

The crash involved several vehicles including a dump truck and all of the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are blocked.

The injuries are unknown at this time but do not appear to be life-threatening.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

