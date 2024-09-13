APSU Women’s Golf senior Erica Scutt named ASUN Golfer of the Week for Fourth Time

Jacksonville, FL – Erica Scutt, a senior on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the fourth time in her career, the league announced Thursday.

Scutt led the Governors and finished third in the Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational to open the 2024-25 season. Scutt opened the tournament with a two-under 70 before carding a 74 in the second round and a 75 in the third round to finish with a score of three-over 219 at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan, Kansas.

An Alpharetta, Georgia native, Scutt was the only finisher in the top four of the Powercat Invitational that did not play for host Kansas State. With her third-place finish, Scutt led the Governors to a fourth-place finish as a team at the season-opening event.

Scutt and the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team are back in action at Murray State’s The Velvet, September 16th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.