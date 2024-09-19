Austin Peay State University Golf’s Jillian Breedlove Recognized as ASUN Golfer of the Week for the First Time

Jacksonville, FL – For the second-straight week, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfer has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, with Jillian Breedlove earning the honor for the first time in her career, the league announced Thursday.

Breedlove posted a career-best, runner-up finish at Murray State’s The Velvet while leading the Governors to their first team victory of the season. Breedlove opened the tournament with a two-over 74 in the first round before carding a career-best two-under 70 in the second round. In the third round, Breedlove posted here third counting score of the event with a four-over 76.

A Pasco, Washington native, Breedlove was one of three APSU Govs to finish in the top four at The Velvet, helping Austin Peay State University to a runaway, 21-shot team win.

Breedlove is the second-straight Governor to be named the ASUN Golfer of the Week after Erica Scutt received this honor last week.

Breedlove and the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team are back in action when they tee off at Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational, September 23rd-24th, at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.

