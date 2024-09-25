Blanchfield Army Community Offers Flu Vaccines for Beneficiaries 65 and Older

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Patient Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault Medical Home and Gold Medical Home, now offer the flu vaccine to their assigned patient population age 65 and older.

TRICARE beneficiaries aged 65 and older, who receive their primary care in these clinics, can walk-in to their assigned clinic to receive the flu vaccine during weekday hours, 8:00am until 3:00pm.

The flu vaccine will be available to all age groups at Fort Campbell soon. Watch for announcements of the flu vaccine availability to all age groups within BACH Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes on BACH’s Facebook page www,facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

BACH’s Public Health team plans to host community flu vaccine event dates that will be available to all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries in late October once additional vaccines are available.

Visit www.tricare.mil/flu to learn about TRICARE coverage and the flu vaccine.