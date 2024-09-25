GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club Urges Women to Register, Vote

Clarksville, TN – With election season approaching, the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is calling on women of all ages to register and make their voices heard at the polls. In a recent gathering, the club’s Board stood in front of the city’s iconic Tennessee Triumph Women’s Suffrage Monument, honoring the courage of those who fought for women’s right to vote.

“As women, we have a powerful legacy to uphold,” said Rhonda Civiletti, Civic Engagement and Outreach CSP of the Clarksville Women’s Club. “Voting is both a right and a responsibility, and we encourage every woman to take part in shaping our community’s future.”

The club is committed to promoting civic engagement and is working to raise awareness about the importance of voter registration, particularly among young women and first-time voters in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The Board hopes to inspire women to take action, not only by voting but also by encouraging others to do the same.

Voter registration deadlines are fast approaching. If you’re not registered or need to update your registration, visit www.mcgtn.org/election/voter-registration to ensure you’re ready for election day. Make your voice heard this election season!

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to promoting the social, educational, philanthropic, and cultural interests of Clarksville and surrounding communities in areas such as Arts & Culture, Education & Libraries, Civic Engagement & Outreach, Domestic Violence Awareness, Child Advocacy, Health & Wellness, and Environment in collaboration with GFWC.

