Clarksville’s Customs House Museum October 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in October at the Museum include Women in the Military, Lisa Gleim: Keeper of the Animals, American Moments: The Art of Don Olea, Jill Mayo: Art Houses, Alison Fullerton: Fly Girls, Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours, Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours, Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours, Storytime & Craft: Perfect Pumpkins, Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers .

Customs House Museum Exhibits

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition

Through October 6th | Lobby

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition features artwork and crafts from the talented Museum employees.

Women in the Military

October 10th – January 25th | Kimbrough Gallery B

This exhibit shares stories, photos, and artifacts from the Museum’s collection.

John Sharp: En Route

Through October 20th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Photorealist artist and art educator John Sharp’s greatest passion is the urban landscape. Whether it is an old neon sign, an abandoned streetcorner or a forgotten object, Sharp’s purpose as an artist is to capture the beauty of decades of rust and slow decay. Sharp’s work has been exhibited in galleries in Chicago, New York and Italy.

Lisa Gleim: KEEPER OF THE ANIMALS

October 23rd – January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Winner of the American Watercolor Association Exhibition Peoples’ Choice Award held at the Customs House Museum in 2021, Lisa is a Georgia artist working in oil and pastel. The theme of this exhibition relates to Native American lore.

Sophia Macias (Eisenbart): Collected Moments

Through October 20th | Jostens Gallery

Sophia Macias (Eisenbart)’s artwork reflects her “proof of existence”—her Hispanic cultural heritage and personal experiences blended with contemporary techniques. She aims to connect with a person’s emotional intelligence through her collage, mixed media and fine arts paintings.

American Moments: The Art of Don Olea

October 22nd – January 26th | Jostens Gallery

In American Moments, Don Olea narrates moments of the U.S. military through his watercolors, to honor and tell the story of those who came before him serving with honor and distinction. As an Airborne Infantry veteran, Olea’s realism in his creative work serves the historical military art genre and shares the story to fellow veterans, family members and all art patrons who view the exhibition at the Customs House Museum.

Following Feathers: The Photography of Michael O’Malley

Through October 20th | Harvill Gallery

Clarksville’s Michael O’Malley shares wildlife photos taken from his years traveling the world in search of birds.

Jill Mayo: Art Houses

October 25th – January 8th | Harvill Gallery

Papercraft artist, Jill Mayo, shares her 3-dimensional constructed houses, all of which are reflective of the work of famous artists.

Alison Fullerton: Fly Girls

October 24th – January 25th | Kimbrough Gallery

Nashville artist Alison Fullerton creates encaustic wax portraits of the Women Air Force Service Pilots, known as the WASPs. She worked with digital artist Lisa Reed Preston to enhance the images of the pilots from Texas Women’s University WASP archives.

Silent Skies: A Traveling Mural

Through October 27th | Crouch Gallery

Silent Skies is an international collaborative mural mosaic featuring 678 endangered species of birds that brings together over 160 of the world’s most recognized nature and wildlife artists. An exhibition produced by Artists for Conservation. Sponsored in part by Jane and Michael O’Malley.

Museum Events

Historic Greenwood Cemetery Walking Tours

October 5th & 19th | 9:00am – 10:00am

$20 ticket | $15 member ticket | Artifact Talk: $5, ages 5+

Join us for our popular historic walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery, one of Clarksville’s oldest active burial grounds. Take a spine-tingling stroll through the winding paths as we share captivating tales of local history and intrigue. This 1-hour tour will reveal the cemetery’s rich past and highlight the notable figures laid to rest there.

Afterward, our Curator of Collections will present a 30-minute talk on select items from our collection. This additional session is $5 and can be added during checkout. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as space is extremely limited. Register now by clicking on the links below.

October 5th Registration

October 19th Registration

Historic Riverview Cemetery Walking Tours

September 28th & October 12th | 9:00am – 10:00am

$20 ticket | $15 member ticket | Artifact Talk: $5, ages 5+

The Riverview Cemetery, established on February 23rd, 1800—back when Clarksville was just a village—rests on land donated by Valentine Sevier. Join us for a 1-hour guided tour of the cemetery, where you’ll uncover its rich history and learn about the notable figures buried there.

Following the tour, our Curator of Collections will present a 30-minute talk on select items from our collection. This additional session costs $5 and can be added during checkout. Please note that tickets for the tour must be purchased in advance, as space is very limited. Register now by clicking on the links below.

September 28th Registration

October 12th Registration

*The grounds of Riverview Cemetery are not handicap accessible. The terrain is bumpy with few paved paths.

First Thursday Art Walk

October 3rd | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for October’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm Starting at 6:00pm, Museum employee Andrew Ross will perform live instrumental music in the courtyard. Plus, treat yourself to delicious food from the Windy City Vibes food truck , parked right outside the courtyard.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00

Artists for Conservation and the Silent Skies Mural of Endangered Birds

October 6th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include Museum admission

This October for Sundays at 3:00, we are honored to welcome Jeffrey Whiting, President and Founder of Artists for Conservation, for a compelling presentation on “Artists for Conservation and the Silent Skies Mural of Endangered Birds.” Whiting will discuss the mission and impact of Artists for Conservation, an organization dedicated to supporting wildlife and habitat conservation through art.

He will highlight the Silent Skies Mural, a global collaborative project featuring murals of endangered birds created by artists from around the world. This inspiring initiative raises awareness of the plight of endangered bird species and promotes conservation efforts.

Storytime & Craft: Perfect Pumpkins

October 3rd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Come to the Museum for a delightful fall-themed Storytime & Craft session! We’ll be reading Patty’s Pumpkin Patch by Terri Sloat and The Bumpy Little Pumpkin by Margery Cuyler. These pumpkin-themed stories will transport young readers into a colorful world of pumpkins. After the stories, we’ll get creative with a fun craft activity, mixing red and yellow to paint our very own pumpkins!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Itzy Bitsy Spider

October 17th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a fun-filled Storytime & Craft session featuring Miss Spider’s Tea Party by David Kirk and Just Itzy by Lana Krumwiede! These charming tales will take young readers on a spider-themed adventure. After Storytime, children will have the opportunity to create their own spiders using marble painting and pipe cleaners.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

STEAM DAY: Backyard Birds & Beyond

October 18th | 10:30am – 3:00pm | All ages, with adult | Free admission

Join us at the Museum for an event-filled day of discovering birds and ways to keep them safe! In partnership with Montgomery County Parks and Rec, we will identify and explore our backyard birds and learn about threats to the birds and ways to protect them and their environment. Start the day with bird watching at Rotary Park before joining the events at the Customs House Museum.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

October 1st | All ages, with adult

Free for Museum members; $3 per student and $5 per adult for nonmembers

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Art & More

October 1st | 10:30am – 12:15pm | All ages, with adult

$25 for the semester

Join us for our two-part class. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class to cover art standards and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics. For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

October 20th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re getting into the Halloween spirit with thrifted ghost paintings! Participants will be given a thrift store print to transform by adding ghosts and other spooky elements, creating their own dark and eerie masterpiece.

This workshop is FREE and all materials are included, but registration is required. For ages 16+.

Family Art Saturday: Leaf Process Art

October 26th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us at the Museum for a wonderful fall day filled with fun and creativity! This month, families are invited to explore their artistic side by creating vibrant fall leaves using a multi-step process. This unique technique is suitable for all ages and skill levels, making it a great opportunity for both kids and adults to express their creativity and imagination.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Get ready for a hauntingly fun time as our model train exhibit takes you on a thrilling adventure through a world transformed by Halloween magic. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season – so stay tuned because you never know when Santa is coming to town!

The Museum Store

Fall in love with Reading

10% off ALL books (20% for members)

Visit The Museum Store to explore a diverse selection of books, including children’s books, works by local authors, and titles about our region’s rich history. There is no better way to spend fall than cozying up with a good book!

Offer expires October 31st, 2024. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org