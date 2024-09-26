75.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 26, 2024
News

Blanchfield Army Community to hold MRB Change of Responsibility Ceremony on October 30th

By News Staff
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell, KY. (U.S. Army photo by Fred Holly)

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell–Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Medical Readiness Battalion hosts a Change of Responsibility ceremony October 30th. Command Sgt. Maj. Nathan D. Hunsaker is scheduled to assume duties as the BACH MRB Sergeant Major from Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Wilkerson III during the ceremony.

Wilkerson is slated to serve as the Sergeant Major for the 101st Division Surgeon in November.

During his assignment at BACH, Wilkerson spearheaded the talent management and leader development of enlisted personnel across the 68 Career Management Field spectrum, ensuring noncommissioned officers were proficient in leadership roles both within and outside their military occupational specialties.

“Sgt. Maj. SGM Wilkerson went beyond the limits of what was expected of him. He always put the Soldiers first and focused on improving their leadership abilities. His dedication to the profession and devotion to the Soldiers is uncompromising,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Glass, Medical Readiness Battalion commander.

Under Wilkerson’s leadership, the MRB team won the Medical Readiness Command, East Best Medic Competition and ranked in the top third for MEDCOM’s competition in 2023. He also helped develop training plans that integrated Forces Command and tenant units within the hospital, ensuring seamless medical services. His leadership influenced over 350 Soldiers, 2,000 civilians, and 72,000 beneficiaries.

Hunsaker, a Utah native, most recently served as the 1st Sgt. of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62nd Medical Brigade at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. He’s a U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy graduate and holds a Bachelor of Arts in leadership and workforce development.

The change of responsibility ceremony will take place on the hospital front lawn outside Building A at 10:00am October 30yj. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Passenger Processing Center at 7162 Hedgegrow Ct., Fort Campbell.

