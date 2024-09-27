APSU Volleyball’s Comeback Attempts Fall Short in 3-Set Loss to Bellarmine

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Bellarmine, Friday, at Knights Hall.

Bellarmine took control of the first set early, going up 19-7 and forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. The Governors ultimately the first set went to the Knights, 25-11.

The Knights held the early lead in the second set, going up by four at 13-9. The Governors cut their deficit down to two at 15-13 by an Anna Rita kill assisted by Maggie Duyos. The Knights continued to distance themselves from the Govs, as a 6-0 run made the score 21-13. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to as few as seven at 24-17, but Bellarmine took the 25-17 set win.

The Governors took control of the third set, the Knights by as many as four at 9-5 from a kill by Dani Kopacz. A kill from the Knights tied the set at 11 and Bellarmine took control of the set with consecutive kills making the score 15-12 in their favor. The Knights led by as many as five at 22-17. The APSU Govs got back within three at 23-20 by a Sarah Carnathan kill, but the set went to the Knights at 25-20.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team is home for the first time this season as they take on Lipscomb on October 4th for a 6:00pm match in the Winfield Dunn Center.