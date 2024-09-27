64.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 27, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball's Comeback Attempts Fall Short in 3-Set Loss to Bellarmine
Sports

APSU Volleyball’s Comeback Attempts Fall Short in 3-Set Loss to Bellarmine

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball struggles against Bellarmine in Louisville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball struggles against Bellarmine in Louisville. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballLouisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Bellarmine, Friday, at Knights Hall. 

Bellarmine took control of the first set early, going up 19-7 and forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. The Governors ultimately the first set went to the Knights, 25-11. 

The Knights held the early lead in the second set, going up by four at 13-9. The Governors cut their deficit down to two at 15-13 by an Anna Rita kill assisted by Maggie Duyos. The Knights continued to distance themselves from the Govs, as a 6-0 run made the score 21-13. The APSU Govs cut their deficit to as few as seven at 24-17, but Bellarmine took the 25-17 set win. 

The Governors took control of the third set, the Knights by as many as four at 9-5 from a kill by Dani Kopacz. A kill from the Knights tied the set at 11 and Bellarmine took control of the set with consecutive kills making the score 15-12 in their favor. The Knights led by as many as five at 22-17. The APSU Govs got back within three at 23-20 by a Sarah Carnathan kill, but the set went to the Knights at 25-20.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team is home for the first time this season as they take on Lipscomb on October 4th for a 6:00pm match in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Previous article
New AAA Study Reveals Decline in Child Safety Seat Use After Age Three
Next article
Senator Marsha Blackburn Highlights Fentanyl Crisis with Tennessee Mom’s Heartbreaking Story
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online