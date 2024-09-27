68.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 27, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Shooting Suspect Michael Cason Apprehended in Nashville
News

Clarksville Shooting Suspect Michael Cason Apprehended in Nashville

News Staff
By News Staff
Michael Cason
Michael Cason

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that Michael Cason, the suspect involved in the September 21st, 2024, McGraw Street shooting, was taken into custody in Nashville early this morning at 3:30am.

No further details are available at this time. Authorities continue to encourage anyone with additional information or video footage related to the incident to contact CPD Detective J. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5239.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
APSU Baseball Boosts Coaching Staff with Addition of Nolan Fanning
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online