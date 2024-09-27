APSU Baseball Boosts Coaching Staff with Addition of Nolan Fanning

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach Roland Fanning has announced the addition of assistant coach Nolan Fanning, who was a part of Oral Roberts’ run to the 2023 NCAA College World Series, to the Governors’ baseball coaching staff.

“When the opportunity came about, it was an absolute no-brainer to bring Nolan on,” said Roland Fanning. “Not only is he my brother, but he also is a guy who has won a National Championship at the junior college level and been to the College World Series with Oral Roberts. He has been a winner everywhere he has been, producing great student-athletes, All-Americans, and draft picks.

“He will be an exciting addition to our staff and bring a unique presence that will help us get to the next level. We are excited to have Nolan, his wife Macee, and my nephew Kessler in Stacheville. Let’s Go Peay. Bang.”

Nolan Fanning, the brother of head coach Roland Fanning, spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach and director of baseball operations at Oral Roberts. Fanning oversaw all aspects of baseball operations and helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

In Fanning’s first season in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts won a program-record 52 games and the 2023 Summit League Championship before sweeping the Stillwater Regional and beating Oregon in the Eugene Super Regional. The Eagles won their first game at the College World Series in Omaha, defeating No. 8 TCU, 6-5, before falling to No. 2 Florida and then TCU in an elimination game.

In his second year at Oral Roberts, Fanning helped the Eagles win their 22nd – and third-straight – Summit League Championship before advancing to the Norman Regional.

Before his time at Oral Roberts, Fanning was an assistant coach at Midland College, where he coached catchers and the offense. During his time at Midland, Fanning led the Chaps to a 69-36 over two seasons while helping Tyler Wulfert earn First Team All-America honors. In addition, pitcher Luke Young was drafted in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Fanning began his coaching career at Northern Oklahoma College Enid, where he helped the Jets win the 2019 NJCAA Division II National Championship.

A native of Colgate, Oklahoma, Fanning earned his bachelor’s degree in recreation from Southeastern Oklahoma in 2016 before earning a master’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in sports administration from East Central University in 2018. Fanning and his wife, Macee, have a son, Kessler.