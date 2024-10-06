101st Combat Aviation Brigade Airlifts Troops for Helene Rescue Operations

Fort Campbell, KY – More than 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) depart from Fort Campbell on October 5th, 2024 to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Soldiers from 2-502, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team are air lifted by pilots of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade along with Infantry Squad Vehicles to better assist local authorities in aiding and rescuing people in need.