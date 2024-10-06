4 Tennessee Vols Football Suffer First Loss of Season in 19-14 Heartbreaker at Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR – No. 4/4 Tennessee fell to Arkansas, 19-14, in a low-scoring affair on the road at DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday night.

After falling behind 14-3 in the third quarter, the Razorbacks scored the final 16 points of the game to pull out the victory and hand the Volunteers their first loss of the season, snapping a six-game winning streak in the process.

A last-ditch effort on the final drive came up just short as the Volunteers were stopped on fourth-and-5 from the 21-yard line on the final play of the game.

UT’s defense put forth another solid effort but came up one stop short as Arkansas scored on their final possession of the game to pull ahead for the first time in the second half. The Vols racked up seven tackles for loss, led by James Pearce Jr. (2.0) and Arion Carter (1.5), who were two of nine different players to post at least half a tackle for loss.

Despite the offensive struggles overall, Dylan Sampson was a bright spot once again. The junior running back recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the year and the eighth of his career, finishing with a career-high 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Sampson led a third-quarter offensive surge with a pair of touchdowns on UT’s first two possessions of the half. In those two drives, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native carried the ball six times for 77 yards before plunging into the end zone to finish off both possessions.

His two rushing touchdowns increased his total to 12 on the year, which ties eight other players for the 10th most in program history in a single season. His 25 career rushing scores is tied for 10th in UT history with Jay Graham (1993-96) and Jimmy Streater (1976-79).

The Big Orange nearly matched their entire offensive yardage output in the first half on the opening drive of the second half, when they marched 75 yards on seven plays before Sampson punched it in from four yards out to put the Vols ahead 7-3 following the extra point.

Sampson’s 53-yard scamper on third-and-4 one play prior set up Tennessee’s first score. His second rushing touchdown also came from four yards out and gave the Vols a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarter, but that was all they could muster points wise for the remainder of the contest.

The Vols were held scoreless in the first half for the first time under Heupel, but thanks to a gritty effort from the defense, only trailed 3-0 entering the half.

The Hogs opened the game with a 20-yard field goal after a 16-play, 74-yard drive that ate up 9:12 of clock, but were held scoreless for the remainder of the half, thanks in large part to a pair of fourth down stops by UT’s defense inside of its own 35-yard line.

Tennessee racked up four tackles for loss and had three players post season highs in tackles in the opening 30 minutes as Keenan Pili led the way with seven, followed closely by Will Brooks (six) and Pearce Jr. (five).

Three Vols finished with career highs in tackles in Brooks (10), Pearce Jr. (nine) and Carter (eight), while Pili led all players with a game-high 14 stops, the most in a game during his UT career.

After jumping ahead 14-3 midway through the third quarter, the Vols failed to score on their final five possessions after recording back-to-back touchdowns to start the second half.

Next Up For UT Football

The Tennessee football team will look to bounce back when it returns to Knoxville to kick off a four-game homestand next Saturday night against Florida at 6:00pm CT. The game will be televised by ESPN.