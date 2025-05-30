Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dover Road water outage, lane closure for water meter replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water meter replacement work on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025, at 6:00pm and will turn off water service at 313 Dover Road.

Low water pressure may be experienced in the vicinity during the work.

The outer westbound lane will be closed between Stephanie Drive and Darlene Drive. Traffic will be shifted to the inside westbound lane. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and follow the directions of flaggers when traveling through the work zone.

The water meter replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am on Wednesday, June 4th.

