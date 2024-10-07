69.1 F
Visit Clarksville Leader Angie Brady Selected for Southeast Tourism Society Board

Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady, TMP.
Visit Clarksville TennesseeClarksville, TN – Southeast Tourism Society (STS) approved its slate of officers to the Executive Committee for a one-year term and the Board of Directors for a two-year term during the Annual Meeting of the Membership in Auburn, Alabama in September.

Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady was appointed to a term on the board representing Tennessee.

“The STS Board of Directors are leaders within the travel and tourism industry, who we look to as the visionaries for our organization,” said Monica Smith, President and CEO, of Southeast Tourism Society. “The Board’s leadership provides valuable insight as STS continues to advocate for and support the tourism industry, particularly in regard to promoting travel to our 13 member states and Washington, D.C.”

“Clarksville is fortunate to have an industry leader like Angie at the helm of our local destination marketing organization,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Charlie Koon. “Having her represent Clarksville and Tennessee within this prestigious industry association is invaluable.”

Newly appointed directors for 2024-2026 term include:

Association Executive Committee for 2024-2025:

  • Chair – Robyn Bridges, Auburn-Opelika Tourism
  • Vice Chair – Debbie Meihls, New Smyrna Beach CVB
  • Treasurer – Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission
  • Secretary – Timothy Bush, TMP, Visit Lake Charles
  • Marketing College Provost – Shannon Gray, TMP, Gray Research Solutions
  • Immediate Past Chair – Karen Trevino, TMP, North Little Rock Tourism

Association Board of Directors for 2024-2026:

  • Alabama – Emily Gonzales, TMP, Madden Media
  • Arkansas – Susan West, TMP, Arkansas Tech University
  • Florida – Jennifer Vigil, TMP, Destination Panama City
  • Georgia – Evony Hammonds, TMP, Douglas County Travel & Tourism
  • Kentucky – Alyssa Phares, Paducah CVB
  • Louisiana – Devan Corbello, Visit St. Francisville
  • Mississippi – Marlo Dorsey, Visit Hattiesburg
  • North Carolina – Wright Tilley, Watauga County TDA/Explore Boone
  • South Carolina – Stuart Butler, Visit Myrtle Beach
  • Tennessee – Angie Brady, TMP, Visit Clarksville
  • Virginia – Kevin Costello, TMP, Visit Prince William
  • West Virginia – Tim Brady, TMP, Charleston CVB

Board Appointee by Incoming Chair for 2024-2025

  • Andrea Kruszka, TMP, Tennessee Tech University

Southeast Tourism Society (STS) is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to the development of travel and tourism professionals and organizations within the southeast region. The association’s mission is to empower a diverse network of tourism professionals through Education, Advocacy, Recognition, and Networking.

Member states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

