Saturday, October 12, 2024
Austin Peay State University Soccer Eyes Sixth Win in Match Against High-Scoring Florida Gulf Coast

Austin Peay State University Soccer Hosts Florida Gulf Coast for Senior Day. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team Florida Gulf Coast in a Sunday 1:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference match at Morgan Brothers Field. Sunday’s match also is Senior Day, with 10 Governors being recognized at approximately 12:50pm.

Austin Peay (6-4-4-, 4-1-2 ASUN) currently is on a five-match unbeaten streak and is coming off a 2-1 win against Stetson, Thursday. The Govs unbeaten streak is its first since 2021 and tied for its longest since a six-match streak in 2016. 

The Governors’ six wins this season – still with four to play in 2024 – are its most since an eight-win season, while its four conference victories are its most since five in 2016. APSU’s 14 points in the ASUN Conference standings also mark its most in program history, surpassing last season’s 12-point mark.

The APSU Govs enter their penultimate home game of the season tied for fifth in the ASUN with 20 goals, while also tying the second-fewest goals allowed at  17.

Senior midfielder Alec Baumgardt is second in the ASUN in shots (48), fifth in shots on goal (18), sixth in goals (five), and tied for eighth in points (11).

Sunday’s match also is a rematch of the 2023 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship Quarterfinals against FGCU, in which the Govs fell, 3-2.

Florida Gulf Coast (6-5-2, 5-1-1 ASUN) is second in the ASUN standings with 16 points. The Eagles lead the ASUN with 28 goals this season, with both Ashley Labbe and Erika Zschuppe pacing the team with six goals. The duo also leads FGCU with six and five assists, respectively.

Defensively, Olivia Molina has logged all but 54 minutes in the net for FGCU, where she has made 87 saves, allowed 17 goals, and boasts a .837 save percentage.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team hits the road for a pair of matches next week, beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm match at Queens, before heading to Carrollton, Georgia for a Sunday 12:00pm contest against ASUN newcomer, West Georgia.

