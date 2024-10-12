Fisher-Price Recalls 2 Million Snuga Infant Swings After 5 Infant Deaths

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are announcing the recall of Fisher-Price Snuga Swings. The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it.

If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation. Consumers should immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing for awake-time activities.

Between 2012 and 2022, there have been reports of five deaths involving infants 1 to 3 months of age when the product was used for sleep. In most of those incidents, the infants were unrestrained, and bedding materials were added to the product.

Consumers are reminded to never use these products for sleep and to never add blankets or other materials to the swing, even after the headrest and the body support insert have been removed. Parents and caregivers should never use any inclined seated products, such as swings, gliders, soothers, and rockers, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material due to the risk of suffocation.

Since 2010, approximately 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, about 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and about 500 swings were sold in Mexico.

The recalled Snuga Swing is an infant swing with a front to back and side-to-side motion. The swing has 90 degrees of rotation, two seat back positions and folds up for storage. The Snuga Swing platform has a total of 21 models, which feature the same design with minor differences in fabric colors and toy accessories. The following chart includes a complete list of Snuga Swing models included in the recall. The model number and name are printed on the underside of the swing motor housing.

Name of Product: All Models of Fisher-Price Snuga Swings Hazard: The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it. If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation. Remedy:Refund Repair Recall Date: October 10th, 2024 Units: Approximately 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, about 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and about 500 swings were sold in Mexico.

Product Number/SKU Product Description BGB32 My Little Snugakitty™ Cradle ‘n Swing CCF38 My Little Snugabunny™ Swing CHM56 My Little Snugabear Cradle ‘n Swing CHM69 My Little Snugabear Ballerina Cradle ‘n Swing CHM76 Safari Dreams Cradle ‘n Swing CHM78 Moonlight Meadow Swing DRG43 Sweet Snugapuppy™ Swing FKL21 Deluxe Swing- Surreal Serenity™ GJB53 Sweet Snugamonkey Swing GKH44 Blooming Flowers Swing GNG38 Fawn Meadows Deluxe Swing GNG40 Peek-a-boo Fox Swing GVF83 Dots & Spots Puppy Swing HBM23 Snow Leopard Swing HDY10 Hearthstone Swing HGX49 Baby Raccoon Swing V0099 My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing W9510 My Little Sweetie™ Deluxe Cradle ‘n Swing X7051 My Little SnugaMonkey™ Cradle ‘n Swing X7345 My Little Snugapuppy™ Cradle ‘n Swing X7347 My Little Snugabear Cradle ‘n Swing Any replacement seat pad for the above Product Numbers/SKUs

CPSC continues to urge consumers to place infants on their backs for sleep. The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard, with nothing but a fitted sheet. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet, or play yard. In 2022, Congress enacted the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, under which inclined sleepers for infants are banned hazardous products. Consumers should review Safe Sleep – Cribs and Infant Products | CPSC.gov for more information about safe sleep for infants in crib and infant products. The Snuga Swings were sold at Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart/Sams Club, and Target nationwide from October 2010 through January 2024 for about $160.00. The swings were distributed by Fisher-Price of East Aurora, New York. The swings are manufactured in China and Mexico. Remedy: Consumers should immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing. Fisher-Price will provide a $25.00 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert. Instructions can be found at Consumers should immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing. Fisher-Price will provide a $25.00 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert. Instructions can be found at www.service.mattel.com