APSU Volleyball falls to North Alabama, 3-2

Clarksville, TN – Maggie Duyos and Kayleigh Ryan combined for 48 assists, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference match to North Alabama, Saturday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

North Alabama took control of the first set early, going up 12-8. A Lions’ attack error followed by a kill by Sarah Carnathan cut the Govs deficit down to two at 16-14. A kill by Payton Deidesheimer and a Tayler Baron service ace gave the APSU Govs their first lead of the set at 23-22.

The two teams exchanged points, tying the game at 26. A Lions’ service error and a service ace by Maggie Duyos gave the Govs the 28-26 first-set win.

UNA began the second set on a 7-3 run to take the early lead by four. The Governors responded with an 8-3 run, which included two kills by Anna Rita, Gabriella MacKenzie, and Carnathan to tie the set at 10. APSU pulled away from their opponent, earning the match’s next four points to go up 14-10.

The Lions responded with a 4-0 run of their own to tie the match at 14. The Lions and the Governors exchanged points, but APSU was able to go up by five at 23-18 thanks to kills by Carnathan and MacKenzie. Another kill by MacKenzie and a service ace by Kayleigh Ryan gave the Govs the 25-19 second-set victory.

The Lions went on a 7-4 run to begin the third set with a three-point lead. The APSU Govs responded with a 6-3 run, including kills by Rita and MacKenzie, to tie the set at 10. North Alabama scored eight of the next 11 points, allowing them to lead 18-13. A service ace by Kalliann Cook trimmed the Govs’ deficit to one point at 18-17; however, the Lions ended the set on a 7-3 run to win the third frame, 25-20.

The APSU Governors and Lions were back-and-forth to begin the fourth set, tying the set at seven. The Lions went on a 7-0 run, to take the lead by seven at 14-7 . UNA extended their lead to nine at 19-10. Austin Peay trimmed their deficit to as few as four at 22-18, but the set went to the Lions, 25-18.

The Govs and the Lions battled early in the fifth set, seeing the match’s final tie at 4. The Lions went on a 7-2 run to take the lead by five. Austin Peay State Univeristy got within two points of the Lions at 13-11 with a service ace by Carnathan. North Alabama took the final two points of the set to take a 15-11 set win, and 3-2 match win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team takeoffs to Jacksonville, Florida to take on Jacksonville and North Florida, October 18th-19th.