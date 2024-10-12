Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Continues Dominance with Trio of Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed a trio of wins on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Adams Tennis Complex.
After dropping a 6-3 first set, Luca Bohlen defeated Chattanooga’s Emma Pedretti, 6-3, 10-6 in the second and third sets, respectively.
In doubles play, Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Dayton’s pairing of Neena Katauskas and Natalie Osiecki, 8-1, while Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen’s opponents from Vanderbilt retired due to injury while Bruns and Bohlen led, 2-1.
The Governors will enter their third day at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional with seven singles victories in addition to today’s pair of doubles wins.
Results
Qualifying Singles – Thursday
- Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Natalie Osiecki (UD), 6-4, 6-1
- Sophia Baranov (APSU) def. Emma Pedretti (UTC), 6-3, 6-1
- Germany Davis (UL) def. Pauline Bruns (APSU), 6-4, 6-2
- Elisabeth Lila (UL) def. Asia Fontana (APSU), 6-2, 6-4
- Ksenija Rage (ETSU) def. Luca Bohlen (APSU), 6-1, 6-1
- Jana Rovira (ETSU) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 6-2, 6-4
- Pauline Bruns (APSU) def. Paola Silva Campigotto (MUR), 6-2, 6-2
- Asia Fontana (APSU) def. Natalie Smitek (Xavier), 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-2)
- Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. [9] Nishitha Saravanan (MU), 2-6, 6-4, ret. [injury]
- Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Yuna Kadowaki (MUR), 6-2, 7-5
Qualifying Singles – Friday
- Sara Zalukar (MU) vs. Asia Fontana (APSU), W/O [injury]
- Natalie Osiecki (UD) vs. Pauline Bruns (APSU), W/O [injury]
Main Draw Singles – Friday
- [3] Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU), 6-0, 6-1
- [3] Aulia Catherina (UT) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
Open Singles – Friday
- Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Emma Pedretti (UTC), 3-6, 6-3, 10-6
- Juana Larranaga (Purdue) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 6-1, 6-2
Main Draw Doubles – Friday
- Trinetra Vijayakumar / Sonya Macavei (Vandy) def. Elena Thiel / Alice Bolton (APSU), 8-2
- Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Neena Katauskas / Natalie Osiecki (UD), 8-1
- Varvara Alexeyeva / Paola Silva Campigotto (MUR) def. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana (APSU), 8-4
- Pauline Bruns / Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Celia-Belle Mohr / Sophia Webster (Vandy), 2-1, ret. [injury]