Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Continues Dominance with Trio of Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed a trio of wins on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Adams Tennis Complex.

After dropping a 6-3 first set, Luca Bohlen defeated Chattanooga’s Emma Pedretti, 6-3, 10-6 in the second and third sets, respectively.

In doubles play, Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Dayton’s pairing of Neena Katauskas and Natalie Osiecki, 8-1, while Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen’s opponents from Vanderbilt retired due to injury while Bruns and Bohlen led, 2-1.

The Governors will enter their third day at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional with seven singles victories in addition to today’s pair of doubles wins.

Results

Qualifying Singles – Thursday

Qualifying Singles – Friday

Sara Zalukar (MU) vs. Asia Fontana (APSU), W/O [injury]

Natalie Osiecki (UD) vs. Pauline Bruns (APSU), W/O [injury]

Main Draw Singles – Friday

[3] Daniela Rivera (ETSU) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU), 6-0, 6-1

[3] Aulia Catherina (UT) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

Open Singles – Friday

Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Emma Pedretti (UTC), 3-6, 6-3, 10-6

Juana Larranaga (Purdue) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU), 6-1, 6-2

Main Draw Doubles – Friday