APSU Men’s Golf’s Seth Smith Claims ASUN Golfer of the Week After Historic Victory at The Buddy

Jacksonville, FL – After shooting the second-best score in program history and coming from behind to pick up his first collegiate win at The Buddy, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Seth Smith has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced Thursday.

In second place and trailing his own teammate by shots at the start of the third and final round, Smith shot an eight-under 63 to come from behind and win Murray State’s tournament with a score of 13-under 200 at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Smith also led the Governors to a runner-up finish and their fourth-straight top-three finish this fall.

Smith’s eight-under 63 in the final round at the par-72, 6,700-yard track is two shots off Chris Baker’s Austin Peay State University record of 61, which he shot at the 2015 Grub Mart Intercollegiate at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The round of 63 also is one shot better than the previous second-best score in program history, which was held by Yoshio Yamamoto (2005), Erik Barnes (2008), Dustin Korte (2013), Smith (2023), and Patton Samuels (2024).

Smith’s three-round score of 200 also is tied with Chris Barron’s 200 at the 2005 Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational for the second-best 54-hole score in Austin Peay history and is one shot off Erik Barnes’ program record of 199 at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

Smith is the second Governor to be named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week this season, joining Patton Samuels, who has won the award twice.

Smith and the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when they close out the fall schedule at the Xavier Invitational, October 21st-22nd, at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.