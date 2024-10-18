APSU Men’s Tennis Claims Six Wins to Open Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team picked up six wins on the first day of the Steve Baras Invite hosted by Chattanooga, Friday.

Glen Arnet defeated Tennessee Tech’s Benedikt Moesbauer in singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Javier Tortajada took a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tennessee State’s Tatenda Mutetwa.

In doubles matches, Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Taj Hibbert and Rohan Loubser of TSU, 6-3. Later in the day, the pair took a 7-5 win over Lipscomb’s Juan Lombisano and Facundo Perlov. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton defeated UTC’s Ryan Mudre and Kristof Kinces 6-3.

They later fell 7-5 to Henrique Ushizima and Oliver Thoeny of Lipscomb. Javier Tortajada and Arnet took a 6-2 victory over UTC’s Sebastian Johnson and Matej Laibl.

The Steve Baras Invite continues tomorrow in Chattanooga.

Results

Singles

Oliver Thoeny (Lipscomb) def. Sota Minami, 6-3, 6-3

Jonasz Dziopak (TSU) def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-1, 6-4

Kristof Kinces (UTC) def. Aeneas Schaub, 7(7)-6(4), 6-3

Carter Ramthun (UTC) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-1, 6-3

Facundo Perlov (Lipscomb) def. Tom Bolton, 6-2, 6-3

Glen Arnet def. Benedikt Moesbauer (TTU), 6-0, 6-0

Javier Tortajada def. Tatenda Mutetwa (TSU), 6-3, 6-4

Charlie Piegza (Samford) def. Riichi Nagatake, 7(7)-6(4), 6-3

Doubles

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub def. Taj Hibbert and Rohan Loubser (TSU), 6-3

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub def. Juan Lombisano and Facundo Perlov (Lipscomb), 7-5

Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton def. Ryan Mudre and Kristof Kinces (UTC), 6-3

Henrique Ushizima and Oliver Thoeny (Lipscomb) def. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton, 7-5

Javier Tortajada and Glen Arnet def. Sebastian Johnson and Matej Laibl (UTC), 6-2