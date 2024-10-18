Colsen Fire Pits Recalled Due to Dangerous Flame Jetting, Burn Hazards

Description: This recall involves Colsen-branded indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pits. The fire pits consist of a concrete open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol. There are seven models of Colsen-branded fire pits varying in size from 5 to 18 inches wide. The fire pit models are gray or black in color and are round, rectangular, hexagonal, square, or skull-shaped. The fire pits are sold with a flame extinguisher with the “Colsen” brand printed on it.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire pits and dispose of them. Do NOT resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm stopped selling Colsen-branded fire pits less than one year after it acquired the product business and does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC has received 31 reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container; resulting in 19 burn injuries. Two incidents resulted in third degree burns to more than 40% of victims’ bodies, and at least six incidents have involved surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy, or permanent disfigurement.

Sold At: Online at www,colsenfirepits.com/ and Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Sharper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Meta, TikTok from January 2020 to July 2024 for between $40.00 and $90.00.