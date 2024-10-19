40.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Cross Country Runners Post Impressive Season Bests at...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Cross Country Runners Post Impressive Season Bests at Angel Mounds Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Cross Country teams have Eleven Govs Set Season Bests at Angel Mounds Invitational. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Cross Country teams have Eleven Govs Set Season Bests at Angel Mounds Invitational. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Cross CountryEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross-country team traveled to Evansville, Indiana for the Angel Mounds Invitational on Friday. It was highlighted by eleven Gov runners posting a season-best.

Shaye Foster led the women for the fourth time this year, who finished 20th overall in the 6K with a season-best time of 22:36.0. She was followed closely by Ashley Doyle, who finished 32nd with a time of 22:57.5. Sydney Freeman, Savannah Fruth, Mary Kate French, and Jaedyn Stalnecker all posted personal bests.

Jackson Fowler led the men for the third straight meet, and for the seventh time in his career, finishing with a time of 26:39.6 in the 8K. Jacob Schweigardt, Lucas Bales, William Keefer, and Jacob Bormet all posted personal bests, while Richard Lebron posted a season best.

About APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams return to action on November 1st, 2024 for the ASUN Championships in Jacksonville, Florida.

Previous article
Colsen Fire Pits Recalled Due to Dangerous Flame Jetting, Burn Hazards
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information