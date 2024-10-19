Beatles Magic Returns: Liverpool Legends Draw Huge Crowd at Downtown @ Sundown

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Downtown Commons was the scene of a recent British invasion when Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band, took the stage, then took the audience back to the 60’s for what felt like an evening with the Fab Four themselves.

The band is comprised of four lads who were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of the Beatles. They have toured the world, performed at the Rose Bowl, and the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The show began with the four wearing the slim-cut suits, leather Chelsea boots, and mop-top haircuts popularized by the Beatles in the early 60’s. After the intermission, the late-60’s were brought to life with psychedelic outfits, hinting of India and Tibet, reminiscent of the Magical Mystery Tour era.

Downtown Commons Program Event Manager Elizabeth Quinton said, “We are so excited to have them here for Downtown @ Sundown. We have a great crowd, probably 2,000 or more, which is amazing.” After the show, Quinton posted just one sentence – “The Liverpool Legends did not disappoint!”

Photo Gallery