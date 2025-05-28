Nashville Sounds Strike Early, Hold On for 9-6 Win Over Indianapolis Indians

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds was able to even the series against the Indianapolis Indians with a 9-6 win on Wednesday night at Victory Field. The Sounds’ offense was clicking early, scoring all nine of the runs in the first four innings of the game.

Four of the nine Nashville starters recorded multi-hit games in the win led by Anthony Seigler and Bobby Dalbec who each finished a leg shy of the cycle and combined to account for half of the 14 Nashville hits on the night.

Seigler wasted no time extending his International League leading hit streak after having the series opener on Monday off. He led off the game with a triple, the first of his four hits for the game. Seigler then singled in the second and fourth innings and doubled in the fifth to start the game 4-for-4 and a home run shy of the cycle. He finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored.

After scoring four runs in the first inning and building a 5-0 lead after the top of the second, the Sounds put together another four-run inning in the top of the fourth. Bobby Dalbec did the bulk of the damage, hitting a three-run home run to make him 3-for-3 through his first three plate appearances.

Dalbec had a single in the first, hit a RBI double in the second, and his three-run home run in the fourth to give himself four RBI on the game. Like Seigler, Dalbec finished a leg shy of the cycle and needed a tiple to complete the feat. He ended 3-for-5 for the game. Eddie Rosario capped the four-run fourth inning with a two-out RBI single, and he also had three hits in the game, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and pair of RBI.

On the mound, left-hander Bruce Zimmermann earned the win after pitching a season-high six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and had five strikeouts. Blake Holub (1.0 IP), Sam McWilliams (1.0 IP) and Elvis Peguero (1.0 IP) each pitched in relief for Nashville on Wednesday night. Holub and Peguero each tossed scoreless innings with Peguero earning his second save of the season after closing out the game in the ninth and helping the Sounds preserve their 9-4 win by striking out the side in order.

The Sounds and Indians will resume their series on Thursday night from Victory Field with RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-1, 1.99 ERA) set to take the ball for Nashville. The Brewers’ no. 22-rated prospect will make his first appearance back with Nashville after earning his first Major League win in his last appearance, working 3.1 IP last Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

First pitch from Victory Field is scheduled for 5:35pm. CT.