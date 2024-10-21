Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Second Place at Xavier Invitational

Cincinnati, OH – A week after picking up his first collegiate victory, Seth Smith is tied for the lead at the Xavier Invitational and leads the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which is in second place with a score of six-over 566 after 36 holes, Monday, at Maketewah Country Club.

Austin Peay State University shot five-over 285 in the first round and one-over 281 in the second round to finish the day two shots behind first-place IU Indy. The Governors also hold a four-shot lead over host Xavier and are six shots better than Connecticut and Xavier’s B-Team, who are tied for fourth at the par-70, 7,100-yard track.

Smith – who won Murray State’s The Buddy last time out – is tied with Connecticut’s Connor Goode for the individual lead at two-under 138. Smith carded a three-under 67 in the first round before shooting one-over 71 in the second round. Patton Samuels also is tied for third place with a score of even-par 140. Samuels carded a one-over 71 in the opening round and a one-under 69 in the second round.

After shooting four-over 74 in the first round and even-par 70 in the second round, Michael Long is tied for 13th with a score of four-over 144. Reece Britt carded a 77 in the first round and a one-over 71 in the second round to finish tied for 36th at eight-over 148.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, freshman Grady Cox shot a three-over 73 in the first round and an 80 in the second round to finish tied for 52nd at 13-over 153.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Connecticut, IU Indy, and Xavier for the final round of the Xavier Invitational. The Governors begin teeing off at 7:20am CT off hole No. 1 at Maketewah Country Club. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.