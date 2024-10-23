Austin Peay State University to honor trailblazing students with First-Generation College Celebration Week November 4th-8th

Clarksville, TN –

From scholarships and prize drawings to a town hall highlighting student engagement opportunities, APSU’s academic colleges and organizations are working to make the week an impactful experience.

“First-generation students make up about 34% of our enrollment, and we should be celebrating them – especially because they often face many unique challenges,” Student Success Coordinator Savannah Longo said. “It’s very important to us that we keep those students engaged in the APSU experience and help them navigate those challenges through graduation and beyond.”

The celebration will culminate with two events: a first-generation student T-shirt giveaway and photo ops on Friday, November 8th, in the Morgan University Center Plaza and a G1Govs-sponsored tailgate on Saturday, November 9th, before the APSU football game against Abilene Christian.

“We have a similar pinning ceremony for legacy students,” Longo said. “But we wanted something to mirror that and celebrate the students who are starting their own legacies.”

The university first held a pinning ceremony for all first-generation students in 2019 and phased the concept back in post-pandemic with smaller ceremonies for Purpose First Scholars starting in 2022.

“During those smaller-scale events, we had a panel of first-generation alumni, but they were mainly faculty and staff from APSU,” Longo said. “This summer, we were able to connect them with alumni who have gone on to other areas, creating a diverse panel of community members who could share their tips and experiences with new and current students.”

Ruben Torres, a 2019 graduate of the APSU Department of Chemistry who is now pursuing a doctorate at Vanderbilt University, said he spoke on the panel to give back to APSU.

“My biggest challenges [as a first-generation student] were navigating what classes to take and understanding what financial aid looked like,” he said. “Since my parents had no experience with any of that, they were in the same darkness as me … APSU helped make those tasks feel achievable, so college seemed like a more realistic goal.”

. He credits APSU with setting him up for success and encouraged other first-generation college students to take advantage of campus resources.

“For some people, navigating these waters on your own can be very intimidating and may hold you back,” he said. “But if you lean into it and you have confidence, faculty and staff on campus are willing and there for you. I really came out of my shell as an undergraduate, and I feel like I’m in a great career position because of the investments people at APSU made in me.”



Austin Peay State University has multiple student organizations dedicated to supporting first-generation college students like Torres, including G1Govs and a chapter of the Tri-Alpha Honor Society. First-generation students can also benefit from resources offered through TRIO Student Support Services, such as assistance with financial aid and career preparation.



“It’s a big deal for these students to be here, and being the first in your family to go to college can take a lot of effort,” Longo said. “We want to make sure we’re supporting and celebrating them throughout that process.”