APSU Soccer Secures Record Eight ASUN Postseason Honors in Breakthrough Season

Jacksonville, TN – After finishing with its most wins since 2018, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team earned a program-record eight Atlantic Sun Conference postseason honors on Wednesday.

Ellie Dreas and Lindsey McMahon earned Second Team All-ASUN honors, while Aniyah Mack and Alec Baumgardt were tabbed Third Team All-ASUN. Kiley Reese earned All-Freshman Team honors, and academically, Dreas, McMahon, and Hannah Zahn were tabbed to the Academic All-ASUN Team.

Ellie Dreas – Second Team & Academic Team

After entering her junior season with four career goals, Dreas has had a career year on the pitch for the Governors in 2024. The Covington, Kentucky native has scored a career-high five goals this season – ranking 11th in the ASUN – with three coming in ASUN play.

Dreas is one of two APSU Govs to start all 18 matches this season and finished the regular season ranking second on the team in points (12) and assists (two).

Academically, Dreas has a 3.81 GPA while majoring in Marketing.

Head Coach Kim McGowan… “Ellie should have been on everyone’s scout this year. Her ability on both sides of the ball and the level at which she performs causes problems for 90 minutes. She’s been great this year and I couldn’t be happier for her to earn All-Conference recognition!”

Lindsey McMahon – Second Team & All-Academic Team

A Third Team All-ASUN selection a season ago, McMahon earns her second-straight postseason honor with this year’s Second Team recognition. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native posted career-best marks in goals (two), shots (24), and shots on goal (13), while starting 17-of-18 matches and playing 1,512 minutes.

Throughout McMahon’s career – in which she started 73-of-74 matches – Austin Peay State University has earned 18 shutouts, including five this season. The 6-0 defender enters the postseason third all-time in minutes played (6,478), tied for fourth in starts, and 10th in games played.

Academically, McMahon has a 3.935 GPA while majoring in Management.

Head Coach Kim McGowan … “She is no stranger to All-Conference honors. Lindsey is ending her career on a high note. She has been a staple in our backline for four seasons. Not only will we miss her ability to distribute over distance and her dominant presence in the air, but her sacrifice in front of the net will be hard to replace.”

Aniyah Mack – Third Team All-ASUN

Mack earns her second-career All-ASUN recognition in as many years after finishing third on the team with three goals, all coming in conference play.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native tallied her first two goals of the season against North Alabama (September 26th) marking the first brace for a Gov since 2019. She then scored the game-winning goal in APSU’s 2-0 win at West Georgia (Oct. 20).

Head Coach Kim McGowan … “You can’t say enough about Aniyah. She is dynamic with her runs, fast feet in the attack, and hard to catch. It’s a big deal to be a back-to-back All-Conference honoree, and only a sophomore. Excited to watch her continue to get better!”

Alec Baumgardt – Third Tea All-ASUN

A mainstay in the Austin Peay State University record book, Baumgardt had her best career’s best season with six goals and 14 points as a senior. The Federal Way, Washington native also led the Govs and finished second in the ASUN in shots (67) and shots on goal (26).

Baumgardt enters her final postseason run in the Red & White tied for sixth all-time in goals (16), seventh in points (39), tied for 10th in games played (74), and 12th in assists (seven).

Head Coach Kim McGowan … “Alec came back this season ready to go. Watching her develop over the last three season in the midfield, continuing to add to her game, has been the definition of staying committed to the process. Nice to see other coaches also notice the investment she has made in herself this year.”

Kiley Reese – All-Freshman Team

Reese played in all 18 matches during her sophomore season, while earning 15 starts in the Governors’ midfield.

The Maineville, Ohio native led all freshmen and finished fourth on the team with two goals – both in ASUN play – while registering a pair of assists as well. Reese scored the game-winning goal in the Govs’ October 10th win at Stetson off a penalty kick. Reese’s two PK goals already are tied for fourth all-time.

Head Coach Kim McGowan … “Give it up for Kiley. Coming in as a freshman and being asked to play 90 minutes most games is a tall task. We also asked her to step up and take our pks this season, which she was perfect on. Very excited for Reese and will be looking for her to continue making an imprint in our midfield moving forward. ”

Hannah Zahn – All-Academic Team

A senior midfielder and captain of the Governors, Zahn has a 4.0 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in biology.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota native has appeared in all 18 matches for the Governors during the regular season. She made eight starts and logged 803 minutes in the midfield.