CMCSS Unveils October 2024 Administrative Appointments for Key Roles

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced key administrative appointments for October 2024, ushering in experienced leaders across several elementary schools.

These administrators bring diverse backgrounds in education, leadership, and community engagement, as well as a shared commitment to fostering academic success for all students. From principalships to assistant principal roles, each appointee has a strong foundation in CMCSS values, with many being alumni of the system’s leadership academies and professional development programs.

Here are the newly appointed leaders, each poised to make a positive impact in their respective school communities.

Oakland Elementary School Principal

Molly Willis has been selected as the principal of Oakland Elementary School. Currently, she serves as an assistant principal at Glenellen Elementary School. Willis has nearly a decade of experience in administration, serving as an assistant principal a Hazelwood Elementary, Moore Magnet Elementary, Barkers Mill Elementary, Rossview Elementary, and Oakland Elementary schools.

Before becoming an administrator, she served as an Academic Coach at Hazelwood Elementary and Minglewood Elementary schools and had ten years of teaching experience, serving as an educator at Rossview Elementary and schools in Crossville, TN and Kentucky. Willis is a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy and CMCSS Leadership Development Class, and she completed McREL Balanced Leadership training for school leadership.



She earned her M.A. and B.A. in Elementary Education from Oakland City University in Indiana and her Instructional Leadership License from Bethel University.

Kenwood Elementary School Assistant Principal

Rusty Guzman-Bowe has been selected as an assistant principal at Kenwood Elementary School. She joined CMCSS in 2022 as a special education CDC and Resource teacher at Hazelwood Elementary School. Guzman-Bowe began her career in public education in 2016, and as a military spouse, has served as a special education coordinator and teacher in schools in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Washington.

She served as an Education Project Consultant for the University of Kentucky focused on developing college and career readiness state standards for Kentucky. Guzman-Bowe earned the Green Apple Award in 2023, is a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy, and completed a Summer Administrator Internship in 2024. She has presented at state and national educational conferences and has served in numerous school, district, and state-level leadership roles.

Guzman-Bowe earned her M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision from Liberty University, B.S. in Special Education K-12 from Austin Peay State University, A.A. from Hopkinsville Community College, and A.A. in Language and Rationality from Hartnell Community College in Salinas, CA.