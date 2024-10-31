Top Innovators Named for Patton Foundation’s Austin Peay State University Entrepreneurship Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Patton Foundation has announced the finalists for this year’s Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge, which is being held in partnership with Austin Peay State University (APSU).

These promising innovators will compete for three cash prizes during the final competition on October 28th at 6:00pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University.

The 2024 finalists and their ideas are:

Jaire Tariq Richardson and Isabella Blackwell, MomentMuse Chris Lopez, Big Moppa Chelsae Thompson, Money Monologue Ajaya Wright, Heating/cooling Backpack Jalia Chester, Resource Center for African American Families Justin Edwards, Chaotic Minds

“Entrepreneurship has the power to change communities more than anything else I know,” said Spencer Patton, the founder and president of the Patton Foundation. “I’m passionate about equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. By fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, we can drive economic growth and create lasting change in our communities.”

The final competition will be a public event, providing an opportunity for the community to witness Austin Peay State University’s brightest entrepreneurs in action .

Visit www.spencerpatton.com/ for more information about the Patton Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The Patton Foundation supports Tennessee’s young entrepreneurs by providing education, opportunities for competition, and mentorship. They believe small businesses drive innovation and create jobs, helping the next generation of leaders realize their dreams.