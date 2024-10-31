Tennessee State Parks to hold meeting at Dunbar Cave State Park, 10 other parks to discuss Management Plans

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks will hold public meetings at 11 parks across the state in the coming weeks to discuss site management plans specific to those parks.
The plan for each park is part of a 10-year Comprehensive Strategic Plan that guides the operations of all 59 state parks in Tennessee. The meetings are an opportunity to hear more about the plans from each park’s staff with an opportunity for public response. The parks will develop specific strategic management proposals and invite input about those objectives. The in-person meetings will be held at or near the individual parks.
Key components of the plans for each park focus on four cornerstones of park management: resource stewardship; visitor experience; facilities and amenities; and operational excellence.
“While we have a statewide strategic plan, we want to engage visitors about the specific parks they frequent,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We welcome everyone to the meetings. We’re committed to having the best state parks system in the nation.”
The meetings will be from November 4th through January 28th.
The schedule is:
Dunbar Cave State Park
Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30pm
Dunbar Cave State Park Visitor Center
401 Old Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville, TN
Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park
Monday, November 4th, 5:30pm
Manchester Coffee County Conference Center
147 Hospitality Blvd., Manchester, TN
Fort Loudoun State Park
Monday, November 11th, 5:30pm
Visitor Center Media Room
338 Fort Loudon Rd., Vonore, TN
Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park
Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30pm
Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park
1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr., Byrdstown, TN
Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30pm
Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park Visitor Center
910 Riddick Rd., Millington, TN
Red Clay State Park
Tuesday, November 19th, 5:30pm
Red Clay State Park Theater
1140 S. Red Clay Park Rd., Cleveland, TN
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Tuesday, November 19th, 5:30pm
Rec Hall at Fall State Falls State Park
2001 Village Camp Rd., Spencer, TN
Natchez Trace State Park
Tuesday, November 19th, 5:30pm
The Lodge at Natchez Trace
567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd, Wildersville, TN
Paris Landing State Park
Thursday, November 21st, 5:30pm
The Lodge at Paris Landing
400 Lodge Rd., Buchanan, TN
Long Hunter State Park
Tuesday, December 10th, 5:30pm
Long Hunter State Park Visitor Center
2910 Hobson Pike, Hermitage, TN
Roan Mountain State Park
January 28th, 2025, 5:30pm
Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center
1011 TN-143, Roan Mountain, TN
A theme throughout the plan is the commitment to a high-quality parks system that delivers world-class parks, trails, and facilities, is known regionally and nationally for its standard of excellence and supports unique outdoor recreation opportunities for all. This comes while contributing to local economies and the quality of life in Tennessee.
Comments will be accepted through Febuary 7th, 2025 in an online survey or via mail. Anyone interested in the Comprehensive Strategic Plan can go to this link to view the systemwide proposals, individual park plans, the meeting schedule, and access to the online survey.