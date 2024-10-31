Tennessee State Parks to hold meeting at Dunbar Cave State Park, 10 other parks to discuss Management Plans

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks will hold public meetings at 11 parks across the state in the coming weeks to discuss site management plans specific to those parks.

The plan for each park is part of a 10-year Comprehensive Strategic Plan that guides the operations of all 59 state parks in Tennessee. The meetings are an opportunity to hear more about the plans from each park’s staff with an opportunity for public response. The parks will develop specific strategic management proposals and invite input about those objectives. The in-person meetings will be held at or near the individual parks.

Key components of the plans for each park focus on four cornerstones of park management: resource stewardship; visitor experience; facilities and amenities; and operational excellence.

“While we have a statewide strategic plan, we want to engage visitors about the specific parks they frequent,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We welcome everyone to the meetings. We’re committed to having the best state parks system in the nation.”

The meetings will be from November 4th through January 28th.

The schedule is:

Dunbar Cave State Park

Tuesday, December 17th, 5:30pm

Dunbar Cave State Park Visitor Center

401 Old Dunbar Cave Rd, Clarksville, TN

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park

Monday, November 4th, 5:30pm

Manchester Coffee County Conference Center

147 Hospitality Blvd., Manchester, TN

Fort Loudoun State Park

Monday, November 11th, 5:30pm

Visitor Center Media Room

338 Fort Loudon Rd., Vonore, TN

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park

Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30pm

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park

1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr., Byrdstown, TN

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30pm

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park Visitor Center

910 Riddick Rd., Millington, TN

Red Clay State Park

Tuesday, November 19th, 5:30pm

Red Clay State Park Theater

1140 S. Red Clay Park Rd., Cleveland, TN

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Tuesday, November 19th, 5:30pm

Rec Hall at Fall State Falls State Park

2001 Village Camp Rd., Spencer, TN

Natchez Trace State Park

Tuesday, November 19th, 5:30pm

The Lodge at Natchez Trace

567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd, Wildersville, TN

Paris Landing State Park

Thursday, November 21st, 5:30pm

The Lodge at Paris Landing

400 Lodge Rd., Buchanan, TN

Long Hunter State Park

Tuesday, December 10th, 5:30pm

Long Hunter State Park Visitor Center

2910 Hobson Pike, Hermitage, TN

Roan Mountain State Park

January 28th, 2025, 5:30pm

Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center

1011 TN-143, Roan Mountain, TN

A theme throughout the plan is the commitment to a high-quality parks system that delivers world-class parks, trails, and facilities, is known regionally and nationally for its standard of excellence and supports unique outdoor recreation opportunities for all. This comes while contributing to local economies and the quality of life in Tennessee.

Comments will be accepted through Febuary 7th, 2025 in an online survey or via mail. Anyone interested in the Comprehensive Strategic Plan can go to this link to view the systemwide proposals, individual park plans, the meeting schedule, and access to the online survey.