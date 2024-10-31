APSU Volleyball Wraps Up Home Slate Against Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team concludes its home schedule with a Friday 6:00pm game against Eastern Kentucky and a Saturday 4:00pm game against Bellarmine, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 4-1 loss to Chattanooga on Tuesday at home. Sarah Carnathan and Payton Deidesheimer combined for 33 kills in the loss.

Eastern Kentucky most recently defeated North Florida, 3-2, in Richmond, while Bellarmine is coming off a 3-0 loss to Jacksonville in Louisville.

Saturday’s game against Bellarmine will be Senior Day as the APSU Govs recognize Abby Thigpen and Gabriella MacKenzie.

Through The Rotation

Anna Rita paces Austin Peay State University with 71.0 blocks. Her 135 kills rank third.

Sarah Carnathan leads with 190 kills. Her 35 blocks are fourth on the team.

Tayler Baron’s 369 digs lead the APSU Govs. Her 90 assists are third.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 321 assists and 26 service aces. Her 125 digs rank third.

Payton Deidesheimer is second with 169 kills and 46.0 blocks.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida on November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on Nov. 10. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.



Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Inside The Series

Eastern Kentucky

Series Record: Colonels lead, 19-16

Current Streak: Colonels W4

Last Meeting: A 3-0 Colonel win, Sept. 26, in Richmond

Bellarmine

Series Record: Knights lead, 3-2

Current Streak: Knights W2

Last Meeting: 3-0 Knights win, Sept. 27, in Louisville

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues Atlantic Sun Conference play against in-state rival Lipscomb on November 5th at 6:00pm in Nashville.