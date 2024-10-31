Clarksville Police Department Warns of Rising Motorcycle Crashes, Calls for Driver Vigilance and Caution

Clarksville, TN – In the past year, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to 159 motorcycle crashes, with substantial impacts on property and lives. These incidents included 56 crashes resulting in property damage, 93 crashes causing 103 injuries, and 10 crashes resulting in 11 fatalities.

Notably, younger motorcyclists have been disproportionately affected, as 92 of the crashes involved riders aged 25 or younger, leading to 53 injuries and 9 fatalities in this group.

The leading causes of these accidents are linked to behaviors such as distracted driving, unsafe lane changes, improper turns, failure to yield, and speeding. In light of these troubling statistics, the Clarksville Police Department is urging all drivers to exercise caution by slowing down, being vigilant, and looking twice to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

Additionally, the department has focused its enforcement efforts with officers issuing 774 speeding citations and 755 written warnings in the past three months. By combining enforcement with community awareness, the Clarksville Police Department is striving to improve road safety for all and mitigate the factors contributing to these crashes.