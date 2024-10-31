Austin Peay State University Cross Country Heads to Florida for ASUN Championship Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to compete at the Atlantic Sun Conference Cross Country Championships, Friday, at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The women’s race goes off at 7:00am CT with men’s race following at 7:45am in their third ASUN Championship. Austin Peay State University is joined by Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia in both the women’s and men’s races.

Last time out, the women’s team posted two season-best times and four personal bests at Evansville’s Angel Mounds Invitational. Shaye Foster has led the Governors in four-straight meets this season, she is joined by Ashley Doyle, Savannah Fruth, Sydney Freeman, Mary Kate French, and Jadeyn Stalnecker in the stating box for the Govs at the ASUN Championship.

The men’s team also posted one season-best and four-personal best times at the Angel Mounds Invitational. Jackson Fowler has led the Governors in three-straight meets entering the postseason; he is running alongside Lucas Bales, Will Keefer, Richard Lebron, Christian Pastrana, and Jacob Schweigardt in Jacksonville.

After the ASUN Cross Country Championships, the Governors turn their attention to the NCAA South Regional Championship on November 15th at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University cross country teams on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.