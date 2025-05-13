Austin Peay State University Graduate Sara Lusk to Attend Prestigious Princeton Theological Seminary with Scholarship

Clarksville, TN –

Lusk is graduating with a double major in philosophy and classics and has received a top scholarship to attend Princeton Theological Seminary this fall.

“I actually cried when I opened my acceptance letter and realized this was real life,” Lusk said. “I’m very lucky to be going to such a large, reputable school, because I want to make an impact through ministry and do something bigger than myself.”

Lusk is interested in women’s ministry, missionary work, and becoming a religious studies professor at a large institution. As a graduate student, she plans to explore these career paths while taking advantage of Princeton’s training opportunities.

“At the end of the day, I want to get out there and do whatever God calls me to do,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people impact me during the time I’ve been in school for ministry, and I want to be able to do the same thing for others. It’s important to me that people feel like they don’t have to walk on eggshells during conversations about religion and faith.”

Lusk already has experience leading Bible studies through Chi Alpha Campus Ministries and Baptist Collegiate Ministries, and regularly engages in personal faith discussions with her peers.

“When I’m having a conversation, I don’t do pressure because it makes it really uncomfortable for the other person and for myself,” she said. “So I just start a conversation, see where they connect, and talk about it. [Christianity] should be open and welcoming, at least from my perspective. Jesus was very loving and kind, and that’s the way I want my ministry to be.”

This approach stems from Lusk’s longtime connection to ministry, a field she felt particularly drawn to after being baptized.

“I’ve always been in the ministry since I was a kid; I wanted to pursue it in high school, but didn’t know how to do that in college,” she said. “I saw that Austin Peay had a religious studies program, so I knew that was where I wanted to go.”

Upon arriving at APSU, Lusk also immersed herself in campus life by joining Sigma Kappa Sorority, the Eta Sigma Phi honor society, the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), and the Honors Program. She served in multiple leadership roles within her sorority, including as president, and worked as the communication chair for NSLS.

“Originally, I had no idea I was going to do leadership,” she said. “It’s something I started in my sophomore year, and it progressed from there. I wanted to take that initiative, and it was also a way of seeing what I could do and challenging myself to be better.”

Lusk said being elected president of Sigma Kappa was among her proudest achievements, and she strengthened the bonds between members while making the chapter more visible on campus.

She also credits professors like Dr. Tim Winters and Dr. Stephen Kershner for supporting her, noting that Winters gifted her a Greek New Testament for her studies and Kershner wrote her a letter of recommendation for Princeton.

“I used to feel very small and like I didn’t know anybody,” she said. “Now I see people all the time who I’ve made connections with, and it’s been really great for me. I was looking for a community, and Austin Peay State University gave me that when I came to college.”

Another standout experience came during Lusk’s freshman year, when she participated in a mission trip for the first time. serve the community.

“It was one of the most profound things I’ve ever done,” she said. “It definitely stretched me out of my comfort zone and made me open up my heart a lot more. We served homeless people and heard their stories, painted walls for churches, and helped clean a lot of them too. We were there to make a difference in as many ways as we could.”

“If you love something, it’s definitely worth pursuing,” she said. “I never thought I’d be able to get a scholarship to go to a school like Princeton, and it made me realize you can make it happen as long as you go after it 110%. Don’t give up, and know that you’re going to make an impact on people more than you realize.”