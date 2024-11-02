Austin Peay State University Plans Exciting Events for Second Annual Veterans Week

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Military and Veterans Affairs Division has announced two signature events as part of its second annual Veterans Week from November 4th to the 9th: the BMW Block Party and Test Drive and the BMW Tailgate Party and Governors Football Game.

These public events showcase APSU’s commitment to its military-affiliated students, who account for 29% of the university’s enrollment and represent Tennessee’s largest military-affiliated student population.

BMW Block Party and Test Drive Event

Date: November 8th, 2024

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Newton Military Family Resource Center parking lot, 426 College Street

Event highlights:

Test drives of BMW vehicles

Military community partners, including USO, MWR, Clarksville Whole-Health, Montgomery County Veteran Service Organization, and Operation Stand Down

Free lunch for the first 400 participants, provided by veteran-owned Legends BBQ

BMW Tailgate Party and Governor’s Football Game

Date: November 9th, 2024

Time: Noon to kickoff

Location: Fortera Stadium

Event highlights:

Co-hosted with the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce

Free food from Mission BBQ (while supplies last)

BMW sweepstakes entry opportunity

BMW car display

Austin Peay Football Game vs. Abilene Christian (Kickoff at 3:00pm)

Note: Active-duty military, veterans, and their families receive free admission to the football game.

“These events exemplify APSU’s dedication to our military-affiliated students and the broader veteran community,” said Retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “We’re thrilled to partner with BMW and local organizations to create these engaging experiences for our campus and the Clarksville community.”

For more information and a full schedule of Austin Peay State University’s Veterans Week events, please visit apsu.edu/mva/veterans-week.