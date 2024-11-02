53.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 3, 2024
HomeEventsAustin Peay State University Plans Exciting Events for Second Annual Veterans Week
Events

Austin Peay State University Plans Exciting Events for Second Annual Veterans Week

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s second annual Veterans Week celebration will feature two signature events sponsored by BMW. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University’s second annual Veterans Week celebration will feature two signature events sponsored by BMW. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Military and Veterans Affairs Division has announced two signature events as part of its second annual Veterans Week from November 4th to the 9th: the BMW Block Party and Test Drive and the BMW Tailgate Party and Governors Football Game.

These public events showcase APSU’s commitment to its military-affiliated students, who account for 29% of the university’s enrollment and represent Tennessee’s largest military-affiliated student population.

BMW Block Party and Test Drive Event

Date: November 8th, 2024
Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Location: Newton Military Family Resource Center parking lot, 426 College Street

Event highlights:

  • Test drives of BMW vehicles
  • Military community partners, including USO, MWR, Clarksville Whole-Health, Montgomery County Veteran Service Organization, and Operation Stand Down
  • Free lunch for the first 400 participants, provided by veteran-owned Legends BBQ

BMW Tailgate Party and Governor’s Football Game

Date: November 9th, 2024
Time: Noon to kickoff
Location: Fortera Stadium

Event highlights:

  • Co-hosted with the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce
  • Free food from Mission BBQ (while supplies last)
  • BMW sweepstakes entry opportunity
  • BMW car display

Austin Peay Football Game vs. Abilene Christian (Kickoff at 3:00pm)

Note: Active-duty military, veterans, and their families receive free admission to the football game.

“These events exemplify APSU’s dedication to our military-affiliated students and the broader veteran community,” said Retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, APSU’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “We’re thrilled to partner with BMW and local organizations to create these engaging experiences for our campus and the Clarksville community.”

For more information and a full schedule of Austin Peay State University’s Veterans Week events, please visit apsu.edu/mva/veterans-week.

Previous article
City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas Earns Dual Volunteer of the Year Honors
Next article
City of Clarksville Hosts Workshops for Community Development and Emergency Solutions Grants
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information