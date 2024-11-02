City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas Earns Dual Volunteer of the Year Honors

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville Purchasing Director Camille Thomas has been named Volunteer of the Year by both the Tennessee Association of Public Purchasing (TAPP) and the East Tennessee Purchasing Association (ETPA).

The two awards were given independently of one another and highlight Thomas’ dedication to excellent public service in the field of purchasing.

“Camille has distinguished herself as a leader in the very important profession of purchasing in our city government. These awards are both fitting and long overdue. Our taxpayers can be at ease knowing every dollar we spend is scrutinized and we get top value through a fair and open process, thanks to Camille Thomas,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Both TAPP and ETPA are organizations made up of government employees involved in procurement positions in federal, state, county, municipal, and township agencies, as well as public school systems, colleges, universities, hospitals, commissions, authorities, and other political subdivisions of the state.

“I am honored to receive these awards, and especially both in the same year. As public servants, it’s important that we work together and support one another. I’m honored to serve both the TAPP and ETPA in various capacities,” said Thomas.