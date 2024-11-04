72.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 4, 2024
Clarksville Police report 33-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision at Golf Club Lane and Memorial Drive

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On November 2nd, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash. The crash occurred at approximately 7:21pm at the Golf Club Lane and Memorial Drive intersection.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Toby Moseler, was transported to Tennova Healthcare and was pronounced deceased a short time later; the next of kin has been notified.

It was initially reported that there were two motorcycles involved. However, that was incorrect; it involved one motorcycle and one vehicle.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

