APSU Men’s Basketball shines in 95-75 Wire-to-Wire Victory over Union

Clarksville, TN – Five scored in double figures, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team never trailed in a 95-75 season-opening victory against Union, Monday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Isaac Haney led Austin Peay (1-0) with 19 points in the opener, while Tekao Carpenter went 5-for-5 from three-point range to finish with 15 points in his first regular-season action as Governor. Carpenter was one of nine student-athletes to make their APSU debut in the win and was joined by LJ Thomas’ 12-point, seven-rebound, six-assist outing.

The Governors’ 95-point night – the seventh time have reached the mark under head coach Corey Gipson – was highlighted by a 24-of-26 performance from the charity, in which no Governor missed multiple attempts from the line. Led by Carpenter’s five threes, the Govs’ also sank 11 three-pointers at a 47.8% clip in the win over Union.

The Governors and the Bulldogs played to three ties, Monday with all occurring before the under-16 media timeout.

After missing its first three attempts from long-range, Carpenter, Quan Lax, and Anton Brookshire connected from the perimeter following the early media break, extending APSU’s lead to 15-8 6:47 into the contest.

Midway through the opening half, an Enmanuel Hansel jumper sparked a five-minute stretch in which the Govs went 6-for-8 from the field to lead 25-14 prior with less than four minutes to play.

Following six-straight Bulldogs’ points, Darius Dawson scored six-straight APSU points –with a perfect, 2-for-2 trip to the line followed by a pair of jumpers – before Thomas ended the first-half scoring with a perfect trip to the line.

Carpenter (12 points), Dawson (10), and Thomas (10) led all scorers at the half, as the Govs shot 51.6% and 53.8% from the field and three-point range, respectively, to lead 51-37 through 20 minutes of play.

The Govs and Bulldogs traded scores to open the second half, with an 8-0 UU run being answered by seven-straight points by Haney. Haney went 5-for-5 from the line during that run to extend APSU’s advantage to 63-49 six minutes into the half.

Leading 82-62 following Carpenter’s final triple of the night, Sai Witt knocked down his first three of his APSU career from the left win, extending the Govs lead to a then, game-high 23 points.

A pair of freshmen making their collegiate debuts were two of the final three Govs to score, with Tate McCubbin recording his first-career steal and taking it coast-to-cast for a layup prior to Terrell Gaines’ 2-for-2 trip from the line for his career’s first points.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 45-12 all-time against Union in its first regular-season meeting with the Bulldogs since 1974.

APSU won its sixth-straight game against Union, a streak that began in 1965.

The Governors improved to 56-38 all-time in season openers and 67-27 all-time in home openers.

Austin Peay State University improved to 2-0 in season and home openers at F&M Bank Arena and under head coach Corey Gipson.

Corey Gipson earned his 20th win as head coach of the Governors, improving to 20-16 at the helm of his alma mater.

Corey Gipson is the second-fastest head coach to reach 20 wins, trailing only Matt Figger who accomplished such in 35 games.

APSU’s win was their fourth wire-to-wire win under Gipson.

Austin Peay State University improved to 12-4 when leading at the half in its last two seasons.

APSU improved to 7-1 when scoring 90-plus points under Gipson.

The Governors now are 16-4 under Gipson when making at least 45% of their attempts from the field.

APSU improved to 15-3 all-time in F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University’s 30 points off turnovers are its most since having 31 against Milligan (11/14/22).

Austin Peay State University’s 43 bench points are its most since having 48 against Kentucky Christian (12/6/22).

The Governors’ 95 points are its most since scoring 101 points against North Florida (3/5/24).

APSU scored 51 points in the first half, its highest single-half scoring output since a 52-point second half against Stetson in the 2024 ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship (3/10/24).

Austin Peay State University’s 11 three-pointers are its most since connecting on 12 against Bellarmine (3/1/24).

Austin Peay State University now has made a three-pointer in 702-straight games, a streak that began February 23rd, 2002.

The Governors shot 92.3% from the free-throw line its best percentage since a 93.8% mark against Lipscomb (1/14/23).

The APSU Govs had five players score in double figures for the fist time since the ASUN Championship game against Stetson.

Tate McCubbin, Terrell Gaines, and Bowen Hammer made their collegiate debuts. McCubbin and Gaines finished with two points apiece.

LJ Thomas had a career-high seven rebounds and six assists.

Anton Brookshire made his Austin Peay starting and overall debut after redshirting with the Govs last season.

Hansel Enmanuel tied his career’s best mark with eight points in the win, while also matching his career high with three steals.

LJ Thomas, Anton Brookshire, Quan Lax, Tekao Carpenter, Darius Dawson, Tate McCubbin, Bowen Hammer, Me’Kell Burries, and Terrell Gaines all made their first appearance as a Gov.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball prepares for its first road test of the season when it travels to the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse for a Friday 5:30pm CT game in Indianapolis, Indiana.