Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 10th – 14th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a weekend of varied weather, with showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, followed by clearer, cooler conditions for Veterans Day on Monday.

As the week progresses, temperatures will moderate, and a mix of sunny skies and light rain chances will bring mild autumn weather to the area.

Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout Sunday, especially before mid-afternoon, with a high near 71 degrees. Showers may continue into late afternoon, and brief thunderstorms could also be possible. Winds will shift from south to west-southwest in the afternoon, reaching speeds of 5-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph. Rainfall totals may range from a quarter to half an inch, with a 90% chance of precipitation.

Rain chances will decrease as the Sunday evening progresses, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9:00pm. Skies will clear gradually, and patchy fog may develop toward early Monday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 48 degrees, with calm southwest winds shifting to become nearly still in the evening.

After an early morning fog dissipates, Veterans Day (Monday) is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm winds will turn to the northwest at around 5 mph by the afternoon, making for a pleasant and mild holiday.

Monday night will remain mostly clear, with lows around 43 degrees. Calm winds will gradually become northeast at around 5 mph overnight.

Tuesday will continue the sunny streak, with highs near 65 degrees. A light east-northeast breeze will persist at around 5 mph, keeping conditions comfortable.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows near 44 degrees. Winds will shift to a south-southeast direction after midnight.

Clouds will increase slightly on Wednesday, with a 20% chance of showers after noon. Temperatures will reach a high near 71 degrees, and south-southwest winds will range from 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Showers will be possible Wednesday night, with a 40% chance of precipitation. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will fall to around 46 degrees as winds shift from south-southwest to northwest after midnight.

A clear and sunny Thursday is expected, with a high near 65 degrees as cooler air returns to the region.

Thursday night will bring mostly clear skies and chilly conditions, with lows dipping to around 39 degrees, marking the start of a cooler late-week trend.

This weekend’s weather will transition from stormy to serene, setting the stage for a cool, dry end to the week.