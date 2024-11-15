Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 15th, 2024

Nashville, TN—The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing a bridge inspection on Interstate 24 (I-24).

The right westbound lane will be closed from 6:00am to 10:00am on November 18th-22nd for bridge inspection.

The right eastbound lane will be closed from 8:00am to 12:00pm on November 18th-22nd for bridge inspection.

Montgomery County – SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for placing pavement markings and thermoplastic from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Montgomery County – SR 13

Bridge inspection.

November 15th-20th from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be eastbound lane closures on SR 13 (Zinc Plant Road) for bridge inspection. Traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

11/15 – 11/20, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be an alternating lane closure in both directions for pavement markings and texture coating.

LOOK AHEAD: 11/22 at 8:00pm – 11/25 at 5:00am, continuous, there will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for joint repair. Detour signs will be in place.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for paving, striping, and wall painting operations.

Statewide Mainline Weigh In Motion (WIM) Program.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions for sensor installation (MM 34.3 – 34.5).

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double lane closures in both directions for framing the diaphragms.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 at MM 195 over the Harpeth River for grading and bridge work.



ADA curb ramp upgrades.



Daily, 7:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a lane shift at the I-40 off-ramp to Jefferson Street to remove and repair ramps.



Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a lane shift at the ramp at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 9:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – I-40

Statewide Mainline Weigh in Motion (WIM) Program.

11/17 – 11/20, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be westbound lane closures for sensor installation.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

11/15 – 11/20, continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Hickman County – I-40

Milling and paving.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating westbound lane closures for milling and paving operations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.