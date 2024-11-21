Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 21st – 25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County will feature a mix of frosty mornings, sunny days, and a gradual warm-up leading into Sunday.

However, showers are expected to return late Sunday night, continuing into Monday, bringing cooler temperatures by the start of the workweek.

Thursday will begin partly sunny but clear up to a fully sunny afternoon, with a high near 46 degrees. Strong west-northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph will make it feel cooler, with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Thursday night will see increasing clouds as temperatures dip to a chilly 36 degrees. Winds will remain northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

There will be partly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees on Friday. Winds will ease slightly, coming from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Patchy frost after midnight under partly cloudy skies is expected Friday night, with lows around 32 degrees. Winds will calm to light and variable, creating ideal conditions for frost formation.

Saturday starts with areas of frost before 8:00am, but will warm to a sunny high of 54 degrees. Winds will remain light, shifting to the west at around 5 mph.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with patchy frost forming after 1:00am. Temperatures will fall to about 35 degrees, with calm winds shifting slightly southward.

Sunday begins with frost in some areas before 7:00am, but sunny skies will dominate the day. Temperatures will climb to a pleasant high of 63 degrees, with southerly winds picking up to 5 to 10 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night will see increasing clouds and a 30% chance of showers after midnight. The low will hover around 51 degrees, with southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday is shaping up to be wet, with showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs will reach around 66 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift from south-southwest to west at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain chances stand at 70%.

Monday night will see lingering showers tapering off, with a 50% chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Temperatures will cool significantly, dropping to around 35 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend will offer a mix of crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons, perfect for outdoor activities before rain moves in late Sunday. Stay prepared for cooler, wetter conditions on Monday.