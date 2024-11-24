APSU’s New Gallery Invites Regional Artists to Apply for Summer Residency Program

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts have announced a new summer studio artist-in-residence program and are accepting submissions through Sunday, December 15th, 2024.

The residency/exhibition aims to bring regional contemporary artists to Clarksville, providing studio space on APSU’s campus, as well as time for experimentation and the creation of new works.

Funded by CECA, this new program supports the mission of sponsoring the creation, presentation, study, and research of significant and distinctive works of art within the region.

Eligibility: Artists who live within a 300-mile radius (+/- 10 miles) of Clarksville, Tennessee are eligible to apply. Submission materials should demonstrate professional experience and preparedness for a solo exhibition. Artists must be at least 21 years old.

Residency Dates: July 14th – August 8th, 2025

Exhibition Dates: August 25th – October 3rd, 2025

Support: Estimated total support package: $7,850

Submission Deadline: December 15th, 2024 – works in all media will be considered.

Learn more about this residency and how to apply by visiting: www.apsu.edu/thenewgallery/residency.php .

“We are thrilled to announce this opportunity for regional artists,” said CECA Director Dr. Andrea Spofford. “Thanks to the hard work of Michael Dickins, The New Gallery director and curator, this idea has come to fruition. It is only with the support of the state of Tennessee and APSU that we can bring these exceptional artists to campus to engage with both the Clarksville and campus communities. We are grateful for that support and excited to choose our inaugural resident.”

For more information about this residency or The New Gallery, contact Gallery Director/Curator Michael Dickins by emailing dickinsm@apsu.edu .

For more information about CECA, including other events, opportunities, and programs across our arts areas, contact CECA Director Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu .

About the New Gallery at APSU



The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University is a 1,500-square-foot white cube contemporary gallery with 120 linear feet of wall space and 36 feet of movable wall space. Located in the APSU Art + Design Building, the New Gallery hosts nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists for exhibitions, lectures, workshops, class visits, and studio visits with students. Exhibitions in the gallery are free and open to the public.